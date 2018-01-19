Brazil legend Pele is in hospital after collapsing on Thursday from exhaustion.

The 77-year-old was due to travel to London this weekend for a dinner held in his honour by the Football Writers Association (FWA).

Pele – the only player to win three World Cups – “has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion”, said the FWA.

“He is on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully there is no suggestion of anything more serious.”

Pele has been taken to hospital for kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, he scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during his 21-year career, including 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil.

He helped his country win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and was named Fifa’s Player of the Century.

He played in 14 games at World Cup finals, scoring 12 goals, and was awarded the Fifa Golden Ball as the best player at the 1970 tournament.