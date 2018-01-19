Nigerian defender, Shehu Abdullahi, is close to complete a move from Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta to Bursaspor of Turkey.

According to a report in Turkish online news outlet, bursahakimiyet.com.tr, Bursaspor representatives met with some Anorthosis representatives on Thursday and agreed in principle for the transfer of the player to the former before the the end of the current transfer window.

Abdullahi’s possible arrival will increase the number of Nigerians at the Green and White to three, with the duo of William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu already key members of the team.

Final negotiation, according to the report, will hold today, with Abdullahi expected to sign a two-and-half year contract depending on the outcome of the meeting.

The 24-year-old joined Anothosis in 2016 from Portuguese club Uniao da Madeira.

The former Kano Pillars player has made 18 league appearances for Anorthosis this season.

He is a strong contender for a place in Nigeria’s squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.