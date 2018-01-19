Paulo Dybala will not leave Juventus unless he tells the club he wants a transfer, sporting director Beppe Marotta has said.

Dybala, 24, has been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but Marotta told Sky Sport Italia he saw no reason why he would not stay.

“We got to him before anybody else and, from that moment, we’ve been working on getting the most out of Dybala,” he said.

“Juve have extremely high hopes in him — he’s an important resource. Being young, we need to have the patience to wait for him. Dybala is going to stay with us.

“Juve are a club who only sell when their players ask to leave.”

Dybala has scored 14 goals in 19 Serie A games this season, although he is currently sidelined with a thigh sprain that may rule him out of the first leg of Juve’s Champions League tie against Tottenham next month.