Nigeria skipper Mikel Obi has said he is focused on a second season in the Chinese Super League Tainjin Teda and leading the Super Eagles to glory at the World Cup in June.

“I am focused on my second season in China and captaining the Nigerian squad to the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer,” said Mikel, who moved to China in January 2017 on a three-year contract from Premier League club Chelsea.

This declaration comes at a time Nigeria internationals Victor Anichebe and Anthony Ujah have quit the Chinese league.

Last year, the 30-year-old midfielder scored a goal in 13 league appearances for his Chinese club to steer clear of relegation.

He also led Nigeria to a sixth World Cup with a game to spare from a difficult qualifying group that included African champions Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

He has scored six goals in 82 outings with the national team.

On Thursday, Mikel signed with leading agency CSM Sport & Entertainment to represent his commercial interests.