Alexis Sanchez will become a huge star at Manchester United, former Old Trafford striker Louis Saha has said.

The Chile international is expected to complete his move to the Red Devils from Arsenal imminently, with some reports even suggesting United wish him to debut in the weekend’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

Saha, who turned out for the club from 2004-08, has backed the 29-year-old to be a big hit.

“It was really easy for him to adapt at Arsenal and made a massive impact; I am sure he will do the same at Manchester United,” he told Goal. “He will be a good signing; he’s a great player and there’s no doubt about it.

“He’s definitely unpredictable and very hard to defend against.

“He brings more goals and chances along with a fear which makes defenders drop ten metres back and this is also because he is very quick. Not many players have skills like him. He doesn’t think twice.”

Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to move in the opposite direction as a makeweight in the Alexis deal.

“He’s a great player, for sure,” Saha said. “Of course, if he leaves this early, it would be a disappointment because he has huge potential and one would love to play with that kind of player.

“Sometimes there are things outside football or inside the head of the player. But Henrikh himself has done very well. It’s a situation where it’s hard to comment more.”

The Armenia international playmaker has struggled increasingly for game time this season, despite 15 Premier League appearances.