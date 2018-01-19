Super Eagles defender, Kalu Orji, insists the players must be at their best to secure a win in today’s African Nations Championship Group C clash against Libya.

Salisu Yusuf’s charges started their campaign in the competition with a 0-0 draw with Rwanda on Monday.

Libya currently sit at the top of the group with three points following their 3-0 victory in their first game against Equatorial Guinea.

A win against the Home Eagles will see the Mediterranean Knights book their passage into the quarter-finals, a scenario Orji has urged his teammates to avoid.

“We can’t afford to go home early like we did two years ago in Rwanda. To avoid that, we must be ready to give our best and win against Libya,” Orji said.‎

“We were a bit unlucky in the game against Rwanda. We would have won the game, especially with those chances that we created.

“The coaches have made us work harder in training and we believe things will be different this time around.

“The Libyans are a very good side too and we must be ready to fight hard if we want to beat them.”

Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea will also clash in the other Group C game in Tangier today.