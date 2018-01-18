Paris Saint-Germain players live in “a sort of golden cage” and no club will prise Neymar away, the former agent of PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has claimed.

Donato Di Campli told Tuttosport that PSG stars were playing in a “puppet league.”

Asked about speculation linking Neymar with a move to Real Madrid, he said: “Nobody will ever be able to take Neymar away from PSG, and this also applies to the other star players.

“They are in a sort of golden cage which they cannot get out of because their contracts are impossible to match anywhere else.

“Therefore, they all stay in the puppet league that is Ligue 1.”

Di Campli reflected on his attempts to land Verratti a move to Barcelona last summer and hit out at the Italy international for switching his representation to Mino Raiola.

“It was the worst experience of my life [trying to get Verratti to Barcelona],” he said. “In our world, there is zero recognition — I felt terribly bad.

“To me, Verratti no longer exists. I fought against a club and a state, only to be brushed away like a simple grain of sand.”

However, Di Campli praised Javier Pastore, who has seen Inter Milan’s interest in a loan move rebuffed by PSG.

“Javier? He is a fantastic boy,” he said. “Obviously he does not like his limited playing time, but he has contracts that are in Paris.”

Pastore is yet to feature in a PSG matchday squad this calendar year, but Verratti remains a vital member of Unai Emery’s starting XI.