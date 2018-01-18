Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has charged the reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United Football Club of Jos, to ensure they retained their title.

“I want them to win the league again, even though my focus this time is on continental glory.

“We want the trophy to remain in Jos at the end of the season and they have started on a good note.

“They beat Nasarawa United away in the first match and they defeated Rivers United on Wednesday,’’ Lalong told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He assured that he would give the team all the support needed to succeed and urged the management and players to remain committed.

“Plateau United’s victory brought a lot of people to Plateau and portrayed the state as the home of peace and tourism, in line with this administration’s vision,’’ the governor added.

He said the people of the state savoured the 2016/2017 league title success and want it repeated in the 2017/2018 season.

Lalong commended the League Management Company (LMC) for the improvement in the officiating of NPFL matches.

The governor urged the LMC to sustain the good work, saying he was of the belief that this could help in the development of the country’s football.

He called on privileged individuals and corporate organisations to step in and sponsor football so as to take the burden off government.