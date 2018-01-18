Juventus would not consider selling star forward Paulo Dybala unless he asks to leave, according to the club’s director general Giuseppe Marotta.

The 24-year-old Argentine has established himself as one of the best young players in world football since joining Juventus from Palermo for £35m (€40m) in June 2015.

Dybala has scored 44 goals in 84 Serie games for Juve, including 14 so far this season, and that form inevitably led to him being linked with a move to either the Premier League or La Liga but Marotta insists the Serie A champions are determined to hold onto their prized asset.

“He is a very strong player, on who rely a lot,” Marotta told Sky Italia. “But Dybala will undoubtedly remain at Juve, also because we do not need to sell anyone, unless the same player asks.”

Juventus sold Paul Pogba to Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record £93.25m but resisted Chelsea’s attempts to sign Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro last summer.

Marotta also confirmed Juve are trying “all they can” to sign Emre Can from Liverpool.

The 24-year-old German international’s contract with Liverpool runs out on June 30, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Premier League.