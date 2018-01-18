Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has hit out at Arsene Wenger following the Arsenal manager’s statement about the possibility of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking in London earlier on Thursday, Wenger addressed persistent rumours that Dortmund striker Aubameyang could join Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Wenger told reporters the Gabon international would work out well in London, a remark that has not been well received in Germany.

“We think it’s disrespectful to comment on other clubs’ players,” Zorc said, adding that Wenger should better worry about his players’ recent performances.

When asked whether Aubameyang would fit at Arsenal, Wenger said: “Yes, because character can be a very positive note and it can be a very negative note. I believe overall you look at the achievements of a player during his career and usually, when a career has been very positive, the character has been used in a positive way.”

On a possible transfer, he added that “these kind of things, it’s better when it’s secret and when you don’t come out on it, and when you announce it when it’s over the line.”

Zorc added that Arsenal have yet to make a bid for the 2016-17 Bundesliga top scorer

“We think it’s disrespectful to comment on other clubs’s players,” he said in quotes released to German media following the prematch news conference ahead of Dortmund’s trip to Hertha Berlin.

“There’s no contact with Arsenal.

“We’d like to think that Arsene Wenger has enough on his plate with taking care of his own players’ performances.”

Suspended for last weekend’s Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg, Aubameyang could return to the match day squad at Hertha Berlin on Friday “if nothing changes in the next couple of hours,” BVB coach Peter Stoger said at the news conference.

He added that, for now, Aubameyang has his short-term future in his own hands.

“I talked him through my expectations on Monday,” Stoger said. “And it’s up to him. He’ll decide whether he wants to be in or not. He’s in my plans if he commits himself. I’d be informed about changes, and he’s part of my plans.

“He’ll be in the squad if nothing changes in the next couple of hours.”

Stoger also said that as a coach he has “given up on dragging around hopes on players or scenarios,” explaining “you are well-advised as a coach” to rather care about what can be changed in the short-term.