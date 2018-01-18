Bastian Schweinsteiger has signed a new deal with MLS club Chicago Fire and set his sights on winning a trophy.

Bayern Munich and Germany great Schweinsteiger, 33, put pen to paper on a new contract as a designated player for the 2018 season.

He told the club’s official website: “Our year ended without a trophy, and so it felt incomplete. As a sportsman I cannot accept this.

“I love this city, I love this sport, and I love winning. And so it is with great happiness that I announce my return to the Chicago Fire in 2018.

“Last season had some high moments, and also some that maybe did not go the way we all hoped.”

“It’s time to get back to work.”

Schweinsteiger joined the Fire in March 2017 after dropping down the pecking order at Manchester United.

But after initial success, both his and the team’s from dropped as they got nearer the playoffs, where they were defeated by New York Red Bulls in October.

A 2013 Champions League winner with Bayern Munich and a 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, Schweinsteiger made 24 regular season appearances for the Fire in his debut campaign, scoring three goals and setting up a further six.