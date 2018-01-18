Beijing Enterprises have released former Everton striker Victor Anichebe.

The 29-year-old former Nigeria international joined Beijing in June 2017 after his year-long deal at relegated Sunderland was not extended.

He scored twice in 11 league games for the ambitious team, who only managed to finish eighth last year in the Chinese second division.

Anichebe has previously featured for Everton and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League in England.

He has also been capped by Nigeria at U23 level, playing at the Beijing Olympics where Nigeria lost in the football final to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina.