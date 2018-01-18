The Super Eagles of Nigeria maintained their 51st position in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings released on Thursday.

The three-time African champions also remained unmoved on the continent, maintaining their ninth spot.

The Eagles’ Group D 2018 FIFA World Cup opponents, Argentina, are fourth while Croatia moved from 17th to 15th and Iceland from 22th to 20th.

Africa’s other representatives at next year’s World Cup Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco are 24th, 23rd, 38th and 39th respectively.

Argentina maintained their number four spot, Croatia moved up one spot to 17th while Iceland dropped to number 22nd.

Meanwhile, Germany maintain its number one spot in the world, followed by Brazil.

The top ten teams in the world are Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Spain (6), Poland (7), Switzerland (8), France (9) and Chile (19).