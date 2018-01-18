Super Eagles’ handler Gernot Rohr has barred wives and girlfriends from the national team camp as they prepare for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Franco-German tactician stated that the World Cup is not a tea party as no form of indiscipline would be tolerated when the national team camp finally opens in May.

His words: “You don’t take your wives and kids to war. So i don’t expect anyone to take our preparations for the World Cup like a jamboree.

“Though, I will love to build a very strong relationship with my players but as soon as the FIFA World Cup begins, I won’t welcome such idea.

“We are in the FIFA World for serious business.

“We must show concentration ahead all matches and by doing this, I think we wont allow all this in our training base.”

Meanwhile, the team is billed to storm their training base in Russia on June 11 ahead of their group opener against Croatia on June 16.