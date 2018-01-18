Malcom has apologised for a social media video in which he and two Bordeaux teammates were seen in high spirits despite the club suffering another league loss.

The video showed reported Arsenal target Malcom and fellow Brazilians Cafu and Otavio smiling and walking down a street in a larger group following Tuesday’s 2-0 home defeat to Caen.

The loss — a seventh in eight outings for Bordeaux — has increased the pressure on boss Jocelyn Gourvennec, with the players’ demeanour sparking anger from fans.

In an Instagram post he has since deleted, Malcom apologised to “all those who felt insulted and offended” by the video, removed shortly after it had been put online.

The 20-year-old wrote that the group had wanted “to send news to those close to us and show the winter weather in Bordeaux. That’s why we were smiling.”

He added: “When we understood the effect it had provoked, we immediately took it down.

“We had no intention of disrespecting the club or the supporters, but simply to send a message to our family and friends in Brazil.”

Bordeaux have summoned the three to answer for their actions and issued a statement that said: “The club strongly condemns the video published on Tuesday evening on social media upon their exit from the Matmut ATLANTIQUE [the Bordeaux stadium] by friends of Cafu, Malcom and Otavio.

“In light of this lack of maturity, unity, and respect towards the institution and all its component parts, FC Girondins de Bordeaux will summon the three players cited for a disciplinary hearing as soon as possible.”