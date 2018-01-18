Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal still want Jack Wilshere to stay at the club, as talks over a new contract are ongoing.

As well as Gunners stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, the midfielder faces an uncertain future as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

While Alexis looks set to join Manchester United in a deal that will see Arsenal sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Wenger insists Ozil will be staying at the Emirates Stadium beyond January.

And if Arsenal get their wish, Wilshere, 26, will also be staying put for some time.

“We know what we want. We want him to stay,” the coach told reporters on Thursday.

“After that we have to find a financial agreement with Jack that is good for him. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

One player who did not hang about in north London was Theo Walcott, who brought an end to a 12 year spell at the club when he completed a move to Everton for a reported fee of £20 million.

And Wenger paid tribute to the England international, admitting he has an attachment to him.

“My memories go for over 12 years,” he said of the England international, who joined from Southampton at the age of 16 in 2006.

“Personally, I’m very attached to Theo because he’s intelligent, has complete integrity. I remember he arrived at the age of 16 and went to the World Cup straight away.

“He scored important goals in big games, you talk about FA Cup finals, Champions League games, local derbies. I regret what happened but he didn’t play enough recently. I wish him well and thank him for everything he’s done for us. He’s always welcome here.”