Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has congratulated Tyronne Ebuehi on his move to Portuguese club Benfica, but also warned the defender has to be playing regularly for him to make the World Cup cut.

Reports in Portugal suggest Ebuehi has agreed to join Benfica, but he will remain on loan at Dutch Club ADO Den Haag till the summer.

Rohr insisted the players for the Super Eagles final World Cup squad must be playing regularly for their various clubs.

“Benfica are a good club, but Ebuehi must play regularly (for his club) to be at the World Cup,” demanded the Franco-German coach.

“That’s the same with all the other players.”

It was gathered that Ebuehi has insisted on regular game time at his next club as his contract with ADO Den Haag runs out in the summer.

Ebuehi, 22, has interested several top European clubs including Anderlecht and has impressed in a handful of Eagles friendlies.