Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott completed a £20million move to Everton on Wednesday and has been quick to reveal the role played by Toffees captain Wayne Rooney in his decision to move to Goodison Park.

The attacker joins Rooney at the Premier League club and Walcott said his former England team-mate helped convince him to make the switch.

“I had numerous chats with Wayne and that was one massive factor which really tempted me to come to Everton,” Walcott told evertontv.

“He told me it was a great place to play football and a club that is on the up. Those are the reasons I came here.

“This is a club with great history. The fans are brilliant, they are always passionate … and I used to find it very tough playing here.

“You want to be part of something and Wayne feels Everton are really going to improve.”

The England international also had time to send a thank-you message to Arsenal – both club and fans – with whom he had shared the last 12 years of his professional life.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved @Arsenal – manager, coaches, backroom staff, and all the many people at the club that have been part of my family for the past 12 years.

“I would also like to thank all my team mates I have had the pleasure of playing alongside, but most importantly the fans for their incredible support. I feel sad to leave but also excited for a new challenge. I wish everyone at the club every success for the future,” he wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Walcott scored 19 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season, but he struggled for game time this campaign.