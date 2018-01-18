Akwa United dominated home team Go Round but they failed to put away the many chances they created, according to coach Abdu Maikaba.

A first-half goal by Adelani Adesegun condemned Akwa United to their first defeat of the season in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League at the Krisdera Stadium in Omoku on Wednesday.

Adesegun benefited from a defensive mix-up to score the winner in the 16th minute and hand newly promoted Go Round FC their first win in the NPFL.

However, Maikaba said the story could have been very different had Akwa United taken their chances.

“It was a good match for both sides, we played well and deserved to have won the match but we couldn’t score,” he lamented.

“We created many good chances and should have scored more than three goals but that is football. Sometimes you play well and if you don’t score goals you can’t win matches.

“They (Go Round) made good use of their chance and that is why they won the match.

“We have to put this game behind us and focus on the the next game on Sunday.”

Akwa United have won one and lost one in their opening two matches of the season and will next engage Yobe Desert Stars on Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.