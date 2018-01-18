Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that Ahmed Musa is heading back to former Russian club CSKA Moscow after a turbulent time at Leicester City in the Premier League.

“Ahmed Musa is going back to CSKA in Russia, that is good news, because they like him there very much and he will get to play more,” Rohr said.

Ahmed Musa won several Russian championships with the Russian army team and featured in the UEFA Champions League before his big-money move to England.

His return to Russia will cool of rife speculations surrounding the forward’s future.

Rohr also said he believes Ahmed Musa’s return to Russia will bode well for the Super Eagles at the World Cup in the same country in June.

The coach has received knocks for insisting on calling up the player even when he had been demoted to the Leicester City development side.