Bastian Schweinsteiger has signed a new contract with the Chicago Fire, the MLS outfit confirmed Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old signed a designated player deal with the club for the 2018 season.

The World Cup winner helped the club reach the MLS playoff for the first time in five years in 2017 and was selected as an All-Star, captaining the MLS side against Real Madrid.

“It was a priority to re-sign Bastian and we’re pleased that he will remain with the club,” said Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez in a team release. “He’s a proven winner who was an integral part of our success in 2017. Bastian’s talent combined with his character and qualities off the field are vital to our squad as we continue to build a championship program.”

Schweinsteiger scored three goals and added six assists in 24 regular season matches for the club last season.

The Fire came up short in the playoffs, falling 4-0 to the New York Red Bulls in the first round, and the German claimed that ending the season without a trophy made his time in Chicago feel incomplete.

“Last season had some high moments, and also some that maybe did not go the way we all hoped,” he wrote in a letter to Fire fans published by the team. “Our team reached an important milestone by returning to the playoffs. However, our year ended without a trophy, and so it felt incomplete. As a sportsman I can not accept this but with the great support of our fans, I am sure we can create another great season.

“I love this city. I love this sport. And I love winning. And so, it is with great happiness that I announce my return to the Chicago Fire in 2018. I look forward to another year with my teammates, the staff and, of course, our great fans.”

The Fire kick off the 2018 season March 10 when the club will host Sporting Kansas City on MLS’ opening day.