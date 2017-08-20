Craig Shakespeare says Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho will impress for Leicester City once he overcomes his injury setback.

Iheanacho who joined Leicester from Manchester City for £25 million did not feature in the Foxes’ 2-0 home win against Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League game after failing to recover from a toe injury.

The 20-year-old was brought on in Leicester’s 4-3 loss to Arsenal in the first game of the season.

Discussing what quality a fit Iheanacho will bring to Leicester, the Leicester boss however admitted that there is no exact date for the young player’s return.

- Advertisement -

“Kelechi did some training and we will give him every opportunity. If you have a sore toe the likelihood is you will get a knock on it within a couple of days to aggravate it. That is what has happened,” Shakespeare told Leicester Mercury.

“He picked up the injury against Monchengladbach but then picked up another knock on it in training. I have said I wanted to pull him out because we couldn’t get him to the fitness levels we want because he is in discomfort.

“The sensible thing to do was give him a rest and see how he goes. We haven’t put a timescale on it.

“Hopefully, when he is 100 percent and we can get some fitness in him we will see a real player.”