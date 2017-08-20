Nigeria forward Ubong Ekpai has said he is delighted to score the winner for Zlin in a 1-0 win over Karvina and also be picked as the Man of the match.

The lively forward scored the only goal of the game in the 65th minute, when he headed in a cross.

“I am happy to win the game for my club, it was a tough game,” Ekpai said.

“I thank God for the goal, I am so excited about it.

“I was also named the man-of-the-match for my performance.”

Former Kano Pillars and Akwa United star Ekpai has now scored two goals in three games this season.