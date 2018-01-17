The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have commended coach Gernot Rohr for what he has done with the country’s team since he took charge in 2016, saying as a result he deserved his contract extension.

The NFF and Rohr formally signed the new deal today in Lagos.

NFF 1st vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi explained that Rohr, who was initially taken on board in July 2016, deserved the extension after qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup even with a match to spare.

“He has done a very good job and when someone does a good job, he gets a reward,” he said.

“We are proud to have taken Mr. Rohr on board and we are delighted to be signing this contract extension with him.”

Rohr, who played as a defender and has coached Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Gabon national teams before landing in Nigeria, expressed joy at the extension of the relationship, while insisting that the Super Eagles players and officials must remain level–headed and focused going forward.