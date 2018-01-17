Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy believes that Kelechi Iheanacho’s VAR goal in last night’s 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town shows that the system should be embraced in England.

The Nigerian striker sealed a 2-0 win in the FA Cup replay at King Power Stadium when the Video Assistant Referee overturned the linesman’s decision to rule him offside.

“We got the result and this man’s [Iheanacho] got the goals and it shows that VAR does work,” said Vardy.

“We were a lot better from the first leg, we knew we had to be a lot better.”

Leicester will face Peterborough United in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, with the match scheduled for Saturday, January 27.