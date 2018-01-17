Nicolas Otamendi has agreed a contract extension at Manchester City to keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Otamendi, who has made 120 appearances in all competitions for City since joining from Valencia for £33m in the summer of 2015, had previously been signed at the Etihad until 2020.

The centre-back has been a regular feature in the Premier League leaders’ side this season and manager Pep Guardiola had previously hailed the defender as vital to the long unbeaten league run – that was ended by Liverpool on Sunday.