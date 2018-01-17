The Nigeria Football Federation have reeled out the itinerary for the Super Eagles ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The First Vice-president of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, said in Lagos on Wednesday that Nigeria’s World Cup training camp will open on May 22 in Abuja.

He, however, revealed that the country’s special kits for the Mundial in Russia will be presented to the public on February 7 in London.

It was disclosed that the Super Eagles will be engaged in a friendly against Congo on May 28 in Abuja with officials expecting Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to be in attendance.

The team are then scheduled to fly out to England, where they will take on the Three Lions at Wembley on June 2, before they head off to Austria for a final friendly against the Czech Republic.

Before then, on March 23, the Super Eagles will be hosted by Poland in an international friendly in preparation for Russia 2018.

Four days later (March 27), the 2013 African champions will play another friendly against Serbia in London.

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has spoken of his delight to see the Super Eagles start their world cup preparation on the home front.

He told journalists attending the CHAN tournament in Morocco, that it would be nice to spend some of the camping money in Nigeria to benefit Nigerians.

“I wish we start our preparations for the World Cup in our country, we should spend the first money for camping in our country and for Nigerian people. To say goodbye to our fans and for them to wish the team good luck in Russia,” submitted.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles now have an official soft drink ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup has really brought good times to the Nigeria national teams with corporate organisations identifying with the Russia-bound team.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, signed a partnership deal with soft drink giant Coca-Cola for the Super Eagles, and by extension all national teams.

It is understood that the deal is worth N1.4 billion ($4 million) for a five-year period.

The partnership now makes Coca-Cola the official soft drink of all the NFF properties.

Super Eagles will play against Croatia in their first game at the 2018 World Cup on June 16 before they go on to face Iceland and Argentina in their other group games.