The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play five friendly matches ahead of their participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nigeria Football Federation revealed the team’s itinerary ahead of the finals on Wednesday at the press conference heralding their sponsorship arrangement with soft drink giants Coca-Cola.

Gernot Rohr’s men have two games lined up for March 23rd and March 27th, 2018 against Poland, Serbia respectively.

The game against the Polish national team, who have an African team Senegal in the their World Cup group will take place in a yet to be named venue in Poland, while the fixture against Serbia will hold in London.

The three-time African champions will play a farewell game against Congo at the Abuja National Stadium, where President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be in attendance, on May 28.

Their penultimate build-up game is the high profile friendly fixture against the Three Lions of England billed for the Wembley Stadium on June 2nd before the Eagles round off their friendlies with a clash against Czech Republic on June 6.

As part of the arrangement, the Super Eagles official 2018 World Cup kits will be unveiled by kit sponsors, Nike on February 7th in London. The replica kits will also be made available to fans for purchase afterwards.

The team is also expected to begin the first phase of their preparation for the global soccer fiesta on May 22nd in either Uyo or Abuja. The exercise will end on May 30th.

Nigeria will face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D at the mundial.

The West Africans, who be making their sixth appearance at the finals, will face Croatia in their first group game at the Kaliningrad Stadium on June 16.

Their second game is against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on June 22, while they will take on Argentina in their last group game on June 26 at the Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg.