Borussia Dortmund want-away star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly close to signing for Premier League side Arsenal — with the German club in turn hoping to recruit Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

German daily Bild says Dortmund want 70 million euros ($85.6m) for Aubameyang, the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 31 goals.

Bild says Aubameyang’s father and agent Pierre is in London discussing a possible transfer with Arsenal with the Gunners reportedly considering selling Chile striker Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

Bild also claim Dortmund are closely monitoring Belgian forward Batshuayi, who has failed to impress Antonio Conte at Chelsea, starting just two of his 11 Premier League appearances this season.

Aubameyang seems determined to force a move from Bundesliga side Dortmund.

He was dropped for Sunday’s goalless draw at home to Wolfsburg after failing to attend a team meeting — the third time he has been disciplined by the club in the last two seasons.

“I don’t know what is going through his head. I don’t know him any more,” said Dortmund’s clearly exasperated director of sport Michael Zorc.

“He used to be always professional, I have never experienced such behavior before and it can not go on like this – it’s intolerable.”

The Gabon hot-shot has scored 21 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season, but Dortmund’s head coach Peter Stoeger, who stepped in last December after Peter Bosz was sacked, has said Aubameyang is currently a disruptive influence in the squad.

It remains to be seen whether Stoeger will select Aubameyang for Friday’s Bundesliga match away to Hertha Berlin.

“Disappointment is the wrong expression, rather incomprehension, because I can not really understand his behaviour, but I’m not the only one,” Stoeger told Sport Bild magazine.

The Austrian head coach said he is assuming that Aubameyang, who has a contract until 2021, will stay, but if so, the player has bridges to rebuild with the club.

“‘Auba’ must make it clear to the coach whether or not be is prepared to give everything for Borussia Dortmund,” echoed Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.