Nigeria national team coach Salisu Yusuf says their mission is to reach the knockout stages of the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship.

The tournament for local-based players staged in Morocco saw the Super Eagles draw 0-0 against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

Yusuf has emphasised their mission and said they respect every team taking part at the continental showpiece.

“We respect all the teams present in this tournament. You have to be very careful with all the teams,” he said to the CAF website.

“All teams have equal chances in this tournament. We do not have a specific goal. We will tackle the games as and when they come.

“We will play well to reach the next round, and see what happens after that. We will put in our all to do better than in previous editions. We are prepared for that.”

In their second encounter, Nigeria will face Libya and will hope to bag their first win in Group C on Friday.

They sit at number two in the standings, behind the Mediterranean Knights who beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.