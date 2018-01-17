Super Eagles will hosts Congo in a friendly on May 28 in Abuja ahead of a glamour warm-up against England on June 2 officials have announced.

The Eagles will also battle fellow World Cup qualifiers Serbia in London on March 27 after they have played against another Russia 2018-bound team Poland four days earlier.

The team will train in Abuja before the Congo match.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced this during a sponsorship agreement with Coca-Cola today in Lagos.

The Eagles are due to fly out to Russia on June 3 from London after coach Gernot Rohr would have named his final 23-man squad for the World Cup.