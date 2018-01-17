Rwanda coach Antoine Hey reckons they were lucky to escape defeat against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship on Monday night.

The Group C opening clash ended in a barren goalless draw, but the Amavubi boss says they defended well.

Hey praised his team for their discipline in carrying out his game plan against Salisu Yusuf’s men who had 18 attempts at goal, with three crashing against the crossbar.

“It was our idea to defend well and push for a goal towards the latter part of the game. It has worked for us even though we were a bit lucky but all in all we are happy with the result because it was what we wanted,” Hey said during his post-match interview.

“The Nigerian team is a very good side, they have no reason to be ashamed of today’s result.

“We will support them at the World Cup especially and we would keep supporting them till we meet in the semis or final.”

In their upcoming match, the 2016 hosts will face Equatorial Guinea on Friday as they want their first win.