Coca-Cola, a soft drink company, has signed a five-year partnership worth over $4m with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The sponsorship deal was signed on Wednesday at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

“Official signing ceremony of a partnership agreement between NFF and Coca-Cola,” the NFF wrote on its Twitter handle.

“NFF welcomes Coca-cola. Official soft drinks of all our National team. Happening Live in Lagos. #NFFWelcomesCoke.”

Coca-Cola is also the official World Cup sponsor of the Super Eagles as well as other Nigerian national teams.