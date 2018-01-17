Brazilian coach Rafael Everton has sensationally quit NPFL side Abia Warriors.

Everton, a former FC Ifeanyiubah coach and 2017 Federation Cup winner with ‘The Anambra Warriors’, turned in his resignation yesterday.

His exit marked the climax of a feud between he and his employers.

It was that Everton was granted Christmas holidays to visit his native country and attend to his wife.

He was scheduled to return on January 2, but he did not.

“Instead, he was making demands that money should be wired to him for his return ticket amongst other demands”, an official of the club said Wednesday.

The club, who were fretting over their technical helmsman’s absence and the danger it poses in view of the nearness of the January 14 NPFL league kick-off date, thus contracted a new coach, Emmanuel Deutsch, a Cameroonian, to prepare the team ahead of the season opener.

“Everton later told us he will be back on Monday January 8 but still failed”, the Abia Warriors official said.

“He eventually returned on Wednesday January 10, after we must have hired Deutsch.

“He was asked to take charge of the youth team, a proposal he turned down and opted to turn in his resignation papers yesterday (Tuesday).

“As we speak now Everton is still in Umuahia.”