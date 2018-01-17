Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju, has expressed optimism that the home-based Super Eagles will overcome Libya in their second match of the ongoing 2018 Africa Nations Championship in Morocco despite their disappointing 0-0 draw against Rwanda in their first Group C game on Monday.

The Eagles dominated the Rwandans in Monday’s game in Tangier but missed numerous goal scoring chances.

Sunday Faleye, Rabiu Ali and Mustapha Ibrahim all saw their strikes hit the crossbar.

‎

Stephen Eze and Anthony Okpotu also went close for the Eagles but were unlucky not to score.

Despite the draw against Rwanda, Adepoju stated that there is no cause for alarm ahead of Friday’s clash against the Libyans.

“There is no need to press the panic button because the boys will bounce back against Libya on Friday,” the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner wrote on his Twitter handle.

Libya thrashed Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in their first game on Monday.