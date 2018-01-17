Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho, is quite delighted with the two goals he scored on Tuesday night for his club, Leicester City, in the English FA Cup.

Iheanacho who was already losing the trust of many showed in the FA Cup replay tie against Fleetwood that he could still be reliable as far as goal scoring duties are concerned.

The Leicester City forward on Tuesday night became the first player in English football to have a goal awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

The 21-year-old had already given Leicester the lead in their third-round replay against League One Fleetwood Town and had a second initially disallowed for offside.

However, a review of the goal via VAR clearly showed Iheanacho was onside when Mahrez played him in – ensuring Leicester were 2-0 up and on the way into the Fourth Round.

After his heroics on the pitch, Iheanacho was on social media to enjoy the moment with his fans and he tweeted this on his official handle, @67Kelechi

“Congratulations to the team for a great performance and a very well-deserved win tonight. Very pleased to get back on the goals. #GodIsTheKindest!! 🙏🏿🙏🏿 #FearlessFox #VAR”

It is yet to be seen if the goal scoring display of Iheanacho will earn him a place in the Leicester City team that would be facing Watford In the Premier League on Saturday.