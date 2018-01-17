Ex-Eagles star Ifeanyi Udeze has hailed the character Kelechi Iheanacho after his superb brace fired Leicester City to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Iheanacho has been battling for his future at the King Power Stadium with speculations rife he could be offloaded.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has raised concerns over the player’s lack of playing time ahead of Russia 2018.

However, the 21-year-old Nigeria striker put up a battling performance Tuesday night, which could have fetched him a hat-trick but for a cancelled effort, to show he could still a role with ‘The Foxes’.

Udeze said he was most impressed with Iheanacho with the World Cup in Russia on the horizon.

“I was delighted with what he showed last night,” said former West Bromwich defender Udeze.

“He is fighting to stay at Leicester and with the attitude he showed against Fleetwood, it will be difficult for any coach to overlook him.

“This is the fight he should put up week in, week out.

“He showed character, that’s the right attitude.”