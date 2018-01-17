Jose Mourinho is on the verge of signing a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester United until 2021, Sky Sports reports.

Mourinho is currently midway through the three-year deal he signed when he succeeded Louis van Gaal in May 2016. That contract expires in June 2019.

It is believed talks between Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes and United’s hierarchy over a new contract began in October.

Throughout that time Mourinho has made it clear he wants to stay at Old Trafford and he recently said his commitment to the club is “total”.

He added that his intention was to “bring the club to where the club belongs” and described reports he could leave this summer as “garbage”.

Significantly, Mourinho has been pleased with the commitment the club has shown to him by going after his transfer targets and getting them.

At the moment, United are looking to break with their recent transfer window tradition and bring in a major signing in January in the shape of Alexis Sanchez.

Sky Sports reports the club are leading the chase to sign the Chile international after Manchester City withdrew from negotiations over costs.

It is also understood that Sanchez’s move to Old Trafford hinges on Henrikh Mkhitaryan agreeing terms with Arsenal and moving in the opposite direction.

Mourinho has already enjoyed success at United. He won the Europa League, the League Cup and the Community Shield in his first season, although they did finish sixth in the Premier League.

United are second in the table this season, albeit 12 points behind leaders Manchester City following the 3-0 win over Stoke on Monday. They are also still in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

United are yet to comment on Mourinho being set to sign a new deal.