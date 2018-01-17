West Ham manager David Moyes has claimed that there’s no basis to reports linking striker Andy Carroll with Chelsea because the Hammers are yet to receive an official bid from the Premier League champions.

The striker has been a subject of transfer speculation for Chelsea who are reportedly keen to have him on a permanent deal after an initial loan move was mulled.

However, Hammers’ manager Moyes has claimed ignorance of Chelsea interest in the 29-year old England striker.

“They have not made contact with me, so if they have made contact with someone else I don’t know about it,” Moyes said following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

“At the moment Andy Carroll is one of my squad, I want to add to the squad, not lose players.

“I know nothing about it. There have been a lot of rumours regarding a loan but as far as I know it has never officially come from Chelsea. I am not keen to lose any players, I am more keen to add to the squad.

“At the moment Andy has an ankle injury so we are hoping that will settle quickly and he will be back training shortly.”

Carroll has scored two Premier League goals this season.