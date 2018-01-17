Leicester City manager Claude Puel has praised Nigerian attacker Kelechi Iheanacho after he scored both goals to see the Foxes win 2-0 against Fleetwood Town in their FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles man scored in the 43rd and 77th minute, with the goals assisted by Algerian internationals Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez respectively.

Iheanacho’s second goal produced a piece of history, as it was the first awarded through the VAR (video assistant referee) system.

“It was important to manage the game and to put it right for the second leg. The first half was tough. Riyad was captain tonight and it was a good feeling for him. He’s captained Algeria before,” Puel said post-match, according to BBC Leicester.

“I was happy for his (Iheanacho) game. He played a complicated goal with quality. The second goal was fantastic, and it’s a good reward for him and the team.”

On Iheanacho’s VAR goal, Puel stated : “It could have done something for us, for the free kick against Iborra. The video is not perfect, but it helped us tonight.”