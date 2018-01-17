Super Eagles midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi says Nigeria will be aiming for a win when they take on CHAN Group C leaders Libya on Friday.

The Akwa United enforcer, who was in action in the 0-0 draw with Rwanda on Monday, said that the result against the Amavubi will not repeat itself.

“We have forgotten what happened against Rwanda on Monday,” Ifeanyi said.

“There is no point dwelling too much on the past. What matters most is the future.

“We have realised our mistakes and hope to get better in subsequent matches starting with the clash with Libya.”

The former MFM FC player further said: “It’s not nice going into any game knowing that all you need is at least a draw so we’re going to play for the win.”

The home-based Eagles supporters will face Libya in Tangier on Friday.