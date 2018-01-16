Dutch club ADO Den Haag have confirmed they are in talks with Portuguese giants Benfica over the possible transfer of Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi.

Ebuehi, who is into final six months of his contract with Den Haag, has been linked with a number of clubs outside the Netherlands.

The likes of Norwich City, Anderlecht and Olympiacos have been linked with right-back who has been capped twice by Nigeria, but he now seems to be heading to Benfica.

ADO De Haag have also tried to tie the player to a new contract but he has stated categorically that he will only stay if they offered what is in tune with his status at the club.

There have been several reports that the defender has passed his medical at Benfica with official announcement being expected.

“At the moment no substantive announcements can be made about Tyronne Ebuehi. ADO Den Haag and Benfica do have contact about the defender,” reads a statement on the Dutch club’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.