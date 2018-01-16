Akwa United coach, Abdu Maikaba, expects a tough duel against Go Round FC in Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-two fixture.

The Promise Keepers started their campaign with a 2-0 home win against Enugu Rangers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday.

Despite having huge respect for the Omoku club, Maikaba is however adamant that his team can pick maximum points in the game.

“The season has started and we are happy with the way we played on Sunday. It was a very good match. That was just one out of 38 matches we have to play this season, so we will take it one match at a time. Our focus is now on our match against Go Round in Omoku,” Maikaba told the club’s official website.

“They (Go Round) may be new in the NPFL, but they are a good side judging from all what we have heard about them.

“The match will be their first home game, so it’s going to be tough. We are not just going to Omoku to play, we have a target going there, our target is to win every match and we will give our best in all our matches irrespective of where the match is played.”

The match will be Go Round’s first NPFL match at home after they gained promotion.