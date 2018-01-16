Theo Walcott has travelled to Merseyside to undergo a medical with Everton ahead of his proposed move from Arsenal.

Walcott was seen entering Everton’s training ground, Finch Farm, on Tuesday afternoon as a move to Goodison Park edges closer.

Sky Sports reports the fee for the winger is in the region of £20m and that if negotiations continue to make progress, Walcott could begin his medical later this evening.

Last week, Everton boss Sam Allardyce confirmed the Toffees had entered into negotiations with Arsenal over the sale of Walcott, who has been with the Gunners since joining from Southampton in 2006.

The Saints had also been keen to land the England international but it appears Everton have now won the race for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Sky Sports reports that the Merseyside club’s spending power and Walcott’s desire to work with Allardyce are the key reasons for his decision to head to the north-west.

Everton have already signed Turkey international Cenk Tosun from Besiktas for £27m earlier this month and Allardyce believes Walcott would be another “great addition” to his squad.