The President of Esteem Sports, Kelechi Eke, says the home-based Super Eagles have to get a good striker who had the skill to convert opportunities into goals.

Eke gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to the goalless match between Nigeria and Rwanda.

He said the team could not be written off because they were promising and talented as demonstrated in the match.

“The team will win their next match against Libya because they are good.

“But they lack natural strikers who could have converted all their chances, in fact, I did not see a good No. 9 winger there,’’ Eke said.

The football sponsor urged the team to improve on their strikes which, according to him, is necessary to go further in the tournament.

He restated his confidence in the team, saying that the domination of Rwanda was a proof of their good form.

“They outplayed their Rwandan opponents but had no good striker to bring goals.’’

Nigeria’s home-based Eagles also known as CHAN Eagles drew goalless with Rwanda in their Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament opening match in Morocco.

They will be playing Libya which is currently topping their group with three points on Jan. 19 in their second leg match.