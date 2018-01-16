Chelsea have made contact with West Ham with the intent of signing Andy Carroll on a permanent deal, but the Hammers will not sell him for less than his valuation, Sky Sports reports.

The East London club’s stance could change if Blues striker Michy Batshuayi was included as part of a deal for Carroll, but Spanish club Sevilla are growing increasingly confident of signing the Belgian.

Chelsea are coming to life towards the end of the transfer window, with the club understood to have made known their interest in signing Alexis Sanchez out from under the noses of Manchester United and Manchester City.

They also want Carroll as another option to Alvaro Morata, with Batshuayi having struggled to establish himself in Antonio Conte’s plans after signing from Marseille in 2016.

Conte was previously interested in Fernando Llorente before he joined Tottenham last summer, and Carroll is of a similar profile to the veteran Spaniard.

Carroll – an England international – cost West Ham £15m in 2013 deal from Liverpool, having initially joined on loan, and he has scored 25 Premier League goals in 86 appearances despite a number of injury problems.

He began his career at Newcastle before moving to Liverpool in a then club-record £35m deal in 2011.