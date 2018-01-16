Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has told sporza he will think about his position at Anfield after Loris Karius was installed as first choice for the foreseeable future.

Mignolet has been on the bench for Liverpool’s last two games, and Jurgen Klopp said before Sunday’s win over Manchester City that Karius had the chance to secure the No. 1 spot on a permanent basis.

And Mignolet said that although he respected his manager’s decision he would have to assess whether his long-term future lies at Anfield as he approaches the age of 30.

“After all that has happened this season, I know where I am at and the situation has become clearer,” the Belgium international said.

“Klopp told me honestly and personally in that conversation. Of course I am absolutely not satisfied with that, but I must always respect a decision of the coach.

“Then we played against Everton in the FA Cup, and after a longer break the game followed against Manchester City. So I had a hunch of what would happen, and that proved to be correct.

“I always try to stay quiet and calm. In the past, I did come back stronger from such situations.

“But I must of course also think of my own future. The only thing I can do is focus on my training and do my best. I become 30 years old and the World Cup is coming this summer.

“This situation cannot take too long, which is clear. I cannot lose any more time.”

Mignolet denied any bust-up with Klopp, but said he had held talks about his standing in the team.

“I have heard those rumours too, but there is absolutely no truth in it,” he said.

“Ten days ago I had a conversation with Klopp after the game against Burnley. In the Christmas period we rotated again and I found that it was not a healthy situation for a goalkeeper.

“Klopp told me what was said on Sunday before and after the match. Of course I am not happy with that but there were certainly no heavy words, in hindsight.”