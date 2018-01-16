Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has expressed satisfaction with Nigerian midfielder Chidiebere Nwakali’s performance in training since joining the Scottish Premier league club on loan from Manchester City.

Nwakali, 21, made his unofficial debut for Aberdeen, starting in their 2-0 friendly defeat to Lokomotiv Tashkent in Dubai.

The 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner for Nigeria was on loan to Sogndal in the Norwegian top flight last season.

Speaking on his performance against Lokomotiv, McInnes said Nwakali is beginning to justify his move to Aberdeen.

“I have been really delighted with what Chidi has shown,” McInnes told Aberdeen-based daily local newspaper, Evening Express.

“He has reinforced the reason why we brought him here.

“Against Tashkent he was very good, although he has not played competitive football for a couple of months.

“It was good to get him 60 minutes, which was the plan.”

McInnes however stated that Nwakali could find the Scottish Premiership a bit tough but he must be able to face the challenge.

“Chidi has a bit of everything,” he said.

“He has lovely feet and can use the ball and turnover possession for us.

“The Scottish league will be quicker for Chidi and he will have to be ready for that.

“Where he is in his own fitness, that will come through training and games.”

Meanwhile, Nwakali is waiting still to receive a work permit to play in Scotland.

However, Aberdeen hope to secure the needed work permit in time for him to face St Mirren in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.