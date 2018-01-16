Coach Salisu Yusuf has vowed his team will remain positive when they come face-to-face with Libya in continuation of the 2018 CHAN despite being held to a scoreless draw by less fancied Rwanda in an opening Group C game Monday night.

NPFL hotshot Anthony Okpotu also shared the optimism of coach Yusuf, saying the Eagles will get their campaign firmly on track on Friday.

Libya were shock 2014 CHAN champions and lead Group C after they smashed past debutants Equatorial Guinea 3-0 also on Monday.

A combination of ill luck and poor finishing ensured Nigeria did not beat Rwanda as widely predicted Monday.

“We will continue to play with a positive attitude,’ Yusuf said.

“Just as we were against Rwanda and which allowed also to create many chances.”

Okpotu was equally upbeat of Nigeria’s chances against the North Africans.

“We will continue to work hard, in fact we will work harder in training. Hopefully, we’ll get it right against Libya in our second game,” promised Okpotu, who incidentally played for Libyan giants Al Ittihad previously.

Kick-off time in Tangier is 5.30pm Nigerian time.