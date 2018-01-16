Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has described his spell in the Chinese Super League as a “holiday”.

The 33-year-old, who joined Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016, returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors this month.

Tevez, who was reportedly one of the highest paid players in the world, scored four goals in 16 games and was widely criticised while in China.

In an interview with Argentine TV, he joked: “It’s fine because I was on vacation for seven months.”

He said: “When I landed in China, I wanted to return to Boca.”

In September, new Shanghai coach Wu Jingui said Tevez was “overweight” and could not play until he was fit.

This is Tevez’s third spell at Boca, having played for them from 2001 to 2004 and 2015 to 2016.

Argentina legend and former Boca player Maradona described his return as “perfect”.

“He filled Santa’s sack with dollars and now he has returned to Boca,” 57-year-old World Cup winner Maradona said.

Tevez has won eight league titles in four countries, including the Premier League with Manchester United and Manchester City.